Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 pegged for December 11 unveiling

Lately, we have been coming across reports regarding an upcoming Asus smartphone, which could be the successor to the bestselling Zenfone Max Pro M1. Well, the talk is about the Zenfone Max Pro M2. Following the speculations, Asus Indonesia has announced that it will announce the device next month.

As per a tweet posted by Asus Indonesia, the company will unveil a new gaming smartphone on December 11. Also, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be launched at the same event. These are evident from the hashtags used by the company.

For now, the details regarding the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 are scarce. Given that the launch is slated to happen on December 11, we can expect the company to live stream the same for its fans in other global markets.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 specifications

Based on earlier leaks, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is likely to be launched with the model number ZB631KL. It is expected to get the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is an upgrade in comparison to the Snapdragon 636 SoC used by its predecessor. The device is expected to be launched with a triple camera module at its rear, 128GB of storage space, Android 9 Pie out of the box and a 5000mAh battery as its predecessor. However, the report suggests that the Indian market will get the ZB634KL variant.

It is definitely an upgrade as it uses the Snapdragon 660 SoC with a new performance-boosting mode, which is similar to Oppo's Hyper Boost and Huawei's GPU Turbo.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro rival

Earlier this year, when the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched, it was a direct rival to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Now, the launch of the Zenfone Max Pro M2 coincides with the global release of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. So, we can expect a tough competition between both these smartphones this time as well. And, the Asus device appears to have a better processor than the Redmi offering but nothing can be certain as of now as the device is yet to be announced.