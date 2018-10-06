Asus sold 1 Million units of ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India within 6 months

Smartphone maker Asus launched its ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India back in April 2018. Now the company has announced that one million units of the smartphone are already been sold out in the country. The key highlights of the smartphone were its powerful 5000mAh battery, face unlocks feature and much more at a price range of Rs 10,999. Asus has achieved one million sales in less than six months.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage is priced at Rs 12,999. The top-notch variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage was launched later in July and cost Rs 14,999. The smartphone is available for purchase in Midnight Black and Grey colour options. If you are interested in the smartphone then you can grab the phone exclusively on Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

Just to recall, the smartphone houses a 5.99-inch full-HD+IPS Full View display with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, with an Adreno 509 GPU, paired with three RAM variants 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. If that is not enough then you can also expand the storage up to 2TB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel Omnivision sensor, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensing sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

But the 6GB RAM variant comes with a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera combination on the rear panel along with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera for video calls and selfies.

The smartphone is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 10W charging. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.