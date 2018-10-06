ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Asus sold 1 Million units of ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India within 6 months

Asus announces that it has achieved 1 millions units sale of ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India in less than 6 months. All you need to know.

By

Related Articles

    Smartphone maker Asus launched its ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India back in April 2018. Now the company has announced that one million units of the smartphone are already been sold out in the country. The key highlights of the smartphone were its powerful 5000mAh battery, face unlocks feature and much more at a price range of Rs 10,999. Asus has achieved one million sales in less than six months.

    Asus sold 1 Million units of ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India

    The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage is priced at Rs 12,999. The top-notch variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage was launched later in July and cost Rs 14,999. The smartphone is available for purchase in Midnight Black and Grey colour options. If you are interested in the smartphone then you can grab the phone exclusively on Flipkart.

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

    Just to recall, the smartphone houses a 5.99-inch full-HD+IPS Full View display with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, with an Adreno 509 GPU, paired with three RAM variants 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. If that is not enough then you can also expand the storage up to 2TB via microSD card.

    On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel Omnivision sensor, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensing sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

    Asus sold 1 Million units of ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India

    But the 6GB RAM variant comes with a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera combination on the rear panel along with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera for video calls and selfies.

    The smartphone is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 10W charging. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue