Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Get exciting offers on Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is only a few days away and during the sale, there will be a wide range of products that will receive price cuts and other exciting offers. We already have discussed the offers which you can get on Honor devices during the sale. Asus, the Taiwanese tech brand is also offering some exciting offers and discounts on its products. We already know that the company will offer a massive discount on the purchase of its flagship device ZenFone 5Z at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. And it's not only the ZenFone 5Z by Asus which will receive the discount, but the company has also decided to provide discounts and offers on the popular smartphone ZenFone Max Pro M1.

The Asus ZenFone Pro M1 is a worthy device in the budget or entry-segment of smartphones which offers some decent specs and features at the price range it is offered. As mentioned earlier, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 will also be receiving a discount as a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Asus is offering a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on the base variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Let's have a look at the discounts and offers on all the variants of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1:

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1's base variant comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and carries an original price tag of Rs 10,999. As mentioned above, this variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is getting a discount of flat Rs 1,000 and following the discount, this variant will be available for Rs 9,999.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage comes with an original price tag of Rs 12,999 and it is receiving a discount of Rs 2,000. Following the discount, this device will be up for grabs for just Rs 10,999.

On the other hand, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 top-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage is receiving a price cut of Rs 2,000, and following the discount, the device will be available for Rs 12,999 as compared to its usual pricing of Rs 14,999.

In addition to the above-mentioned discounts, Asus is also offering exchange value if you are upgrading from a Xiaomi device. If you are upgrading from Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 then you can grab the 3GB variant for Rs 5,200 and the 4GB variant for Rs 6,000. This is surely one of the best deals that you can grab during the Big Billion Days Sale.