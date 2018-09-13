Asus Vivobook 15 launched in India, features 8th Gen Intel CPU and more

Asus has launched a new laptop for the Indian masses. The company has introduced Vivobook 15 (X510) laptop featuring a slim profile with a lightweight build which can be easily compared with the ultrabooks. The VivoBook 15 is a pack a complete package of speed, raw processing power, and immersive multimedia experience.

Let's quickly go through the specs and features of the newly launched Asus Vivobook 15:

In terms of display, the VivoBook 15 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD display and has ultra-thin NanoEdge bezels. The display offers a refresh rate of 60Hz and has an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The VivoBook 15 laptop provides an enhanced visual experience with the help of the company's Splendid and Tru2Life Video optimization technology. The display offers immersive video watching experience and shows realistic colors with an improved contrast setting. Users can also select between four different viewing modes depending on their usage patterns.

Under the hood, the Asus VivoBook 15 is packed with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor which is coupled with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of HDD storage. This complete package is powered by Intel's Optane memory in order to provide a performance similar to that of the SSD storage.

For graphics, there is an NVIVDIAMX130 graphics card embedded in the laptop. The Vivobook 15 also features Asus' IceCool technology which utilizes a smart fan control and thin heat pipes which helps to maintain the laptop's temperature below 36 degree Celsius. All the above-mentioned specs are quite impressive and it will be interesting to see how well the device performs in real-life situations.

In terms of connectivity, the VivoBook 15 features one Microphone-in/headphone-out jack, one USB 3.0 Type-C port, one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI slot, and one SD card reader. The laptop is fairly equipped in terms of ports and the other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2x2) and Bluetooth v4.2 wireless connectivity.

The laptop is backed by a 3-cell 42 Wh battery which is backed by Asus' own SuperBattery technology which is claimed to provide a 3x longer battery backup as compared to the standard Lithium-ion batteries. With the help of Battery Health Charging technology, the laptop gets charged to up to 60 percent within 49 minutes, which is quite impressive.

As for the pricing, and availability the Asus VivoBook 15 comes with a price tag of Rs 45,990 and is available in Star Grey and Gold color variants. The laptop can be purchased from Asus exclusive stores and retail partners all across India.