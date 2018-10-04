Asus ROG Phone will launch on 18th of October with 3D Vaper Chamber technology

Asus ROG Phone launch

The company has started to tease the launch of the Asus ROG Phone, which will be unveiled in an exclusive event on 18th of October at New York. So, the USA is the first country to notice the launch of the Asus ROG smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone is not the first gaming-centric smartphone companies like Razer and Xiaomi have already launched smartphones with gaming-centric features, Asus takes a notch above with the ROG Phone by offering state of the art features, which makes it the one of the most anticipated gaming smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone top features

OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with a clock speed of 2.95 GHz

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

3D Vaper Chamber liquid cooling technology

30W fast charging

Dual USB type-C ports

Asus ROG Phone specifications

As the smartphone was introduced in Computex 2018, we have the complete details about the specification of the Asus ROG Phone. The smartphone will have a 6-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) resolution screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. This is the first smartphone in the world to launch with an OLED display with the higher refresh rate (more than 60Hz).

The phone runs on the special "overclocked" Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with a maximum clock speed of 2.95 GHz, whereas the standard Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC seen on every other smartphone offers a clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This chipset will be coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As the phone comes with an overclocked processor, it also utilises 3D Vaper Chamber liquid cooling technology, which will help the smartphone to cool-down rapidly and to reduce thermal throttling, which will reduce the performance of the smartphone.

The Asus ROG Phone also comes with RGB lighting support at the back other gaming-centric features like TwinView Dock and Aero Active cooler. Similarly, the phone is also fitted with an additional USB type C port, which can be used to attach external gaming controller or Gamevice controller with WiGig Dock.

Other than the gaming-centric features, the ROG Phone also comes with a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle lens, which is similar to the Asus ZenFone 5z with an 8 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4000 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with super fast charging (30W), which should charge the phone from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours.