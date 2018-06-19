Asus ROG Phone to be launched in India in September

Gaming smartphones have become the recent rage, all thanks to the launch of the Razer Phone last year. A few months back Xiaomi Black Shark was announced as the company's first gaming smartphone. Following these, Asus ROG Phone was unveiled by the company at the Computex 2018 tech show.

Asus has not revealed any official information regarding the global release of its gaming smartphone or its pricing. Eventually, there were speculations that the smartphone could be exclusive to the company's home market Taiwan. Fresh reports about the smartphone suggest that it could be released in India in the coming months.

As per the recent reports citing unnamed sources, the Asus ROG Phone will be launched in India in September. If this report turns out to be true, the smartphone could be the first gaming phone to be launched in India. As of now, there are a few gaming smartphones such as Razer Phone, Xiaomi Black Shark and ZTE's Nubia Red Magic but none of them made it to the Indian market.

The report further adds that after the Indian launch, the Asus gaming smartphone might also be made available in Europe. Until there is an official confirmation from the company, we should consider these details as mere speculations.

Asus ROG Phone specifications

To recap, the Asus ROG Phone bestows a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The screen has a response time of 1ms and features Gaming HDR, Mobile HDR and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under its hood, there is a 296GHz octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC based on the 10nm processor and coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB/512GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, the smartphone is topped with ROG Gaming X mode UI. It supports two nano SIM cards and other connectivity aspects such as NFC, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and a USB Type-C port. The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at the rear with 12MP and 8MP sensors with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, 4-axis OIS and AI scene detection. There is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree field of view.

The Asus gaming smartphone as dual front-facing speakers, dual smart amplifiers, Hi-Res audio, triple internal microphones with Asus Noise Reduction Technology and FM Radio. The device has a water resistant build and gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with 10V 3A fast charging.

Given that the Asus ROG Phone could be the first gaming smartphone to be launched in the country and that it would be pretty expensive, would you be interested in such a device? Do let us know your opinion from the comments section below.

Via