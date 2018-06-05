Asus launched its first ever gaming phone ROG phone at Computex 2018

Asus has introduced its first gaming smartphone at the Computex 2018 in Taiwan. The phone is known as ROG Phone, finally, the company has come up with its most awaited smartphones for gamers.

The smartphone comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display with DCIP3 gamut with Gaming HDR and Mobile HDR supported by dedicate hardware display chip. The ROG Phone is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is clocked up to 2.96GHz and clubbed with 8GB RAM.

The ROG phone also sports a new GameCool system which will improve the thermals with a copper heat spreader and 3D vapour chamber which transfer the heat away from the SoC into the body.

The new gaming phone also comes with a dedicated ultrasonic buttons. Two on the left and one on the bottom right, the buttons are actuate with 20 grams of force for landscape and portrait modes both. Each of the buttons can be easily customized to perform different functions. If you are not a gamer then you can use the buttons of non gaming tasks, like launching specific apps, activation functions like one-handed mode.

This smartphone comes with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage and 512GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage. On the camera part, the phone comes with dual camera setup with 12MP rear camera with dual pixel sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, 1/2.55″ Sony IMX363 sensor, LED flash, 83° field of view, PDAF, 4-axis, 4 stops optical image stabilization, AI Scene Detection, secondary rear camera with 120° wide-angle lens. On the front, the ROG phone houses an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84° field of view.

The audio section is very impressive in this phone as it comes with Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers with dual NXP 9874 smart amplifier, Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Triple internal microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology, FM Radio.

On the connectivity part, the gaming phone offers a 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ) / 802.11ad 60GHz, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC. The ROG is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 10V 3A fast charging, supports up to 30W QC4.0 / PD3.0 / Direct Charge adapter. It runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI.

The ROG Phone comes in Black color with the AeroActive Cooler. It will be available sometimes in Q3 2018. However, there are no words on the pricing of the phone, so we have to wait a little more.

