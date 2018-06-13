Asus ROG is the most powerful Android smartphone

Asus ROG is first gaming smartphone from Asus, which happened to be the most powerful smartphone that anyone has launched to date. The smartphone runs on a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset, with 2.96 GHz clock speed (normal Snapdragon 845 offers 2.8 GHz clock speed). Which makes the Asus ROG the most powerful Android smartphone (period).

According to Geekbench listing, the Asus ROG scores 2547 points on a single core performance and 9534 points on the multi-core performance. The second place goes to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, as it scores 2469 points on a single core and 9158 points on the multi-core performance. There is a lot of jumbled up for the third-fourth places, as some phones score better on single core performance and some scores well on multi-core performance.

It is clearly visible that the overclocked CPU is helping the Asus ROG to stay ahead of the competition, as all these phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Asus ROG specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display with DCIP3 gamut with Gaming HDR and Mobile HDR supported by dedicate hardware display chip. The ROG Phone is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is clocked up to 2.96GHz and clubbed with 8GB RAM. The ROG phone also sports a new GameCool system which will improve the thermals with a copper heat spreader and 3D vapor chamber which transfer the heat away from the SoC into the body.

This smartphone comes with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB or 512GB internal storage. On the camera part, the phone comes with dual camera setup with 12MP rear camera with dual pixel sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, 1/2.55″ Sony IMX363 sensor, LED flash, 83° field of view, PDAF, 4-axis, 4 stops optical image stabilization, AI Scene Detection, secondary rear camera with 120° wide-angle lens. On the front, the ROG phone houses an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84° field of view.

The audio section is very impressive in this phone as it comes with Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers with dual NXP 9874 smart amplifier, Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Triple internal microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology, FM Radio. On the connectivity part, the gaming phone offers a 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ) / 802.11ad 60GHz, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC. The ROG is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 10V 3A fast charging, supports up to 30W QC4.0 / PD3.0 / Direct Charge adapter. It runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI.

Source