Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 open sale debuts at 12 PM via Flipkart

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched in India in April starting Rs. 10,999. The top-end variant featuring 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space was launched last week for Rs. 14,999. All these variants were available on flash sale exclusively via Flipkart until the last week. Now, Asus has big adieu to the flash sale model for this device.

Well, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available via open sale starting from 12 PM today. The sale will happen exclusively via Flipkart. And, all the three variants will be available as a part of the open sale. Even the launch offers associated with the device during the flash sale will remain the same.

The highlight of the Asus smartphone is the 5000mAh battery, which is touted to render a long-lasting battery life. With the juicy battery and other specifications, the device rivals the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Oppo Realme 1 among the others in the market. Another major highlight of this smartphone is its OS. The device ditches the Zen UI and runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. You can get to know the highlighted features of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 from here.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 specifications

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 (review) bestows a 5.99-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The device embraces the full-screen design with the display carrying an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the device employs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. It has been launched in three variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM.

The base and mid-variant models come with a dual-camera setup comprising 13MP and 5MP sensors at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the top-end variant with 6GB RAM comes with better camera aspects with 16MP + 5MP sensors at the rear and a 16MP sensor at the front. The device also comes with Face Unlock feature.

Given that the Asus smartphone runs stock Android, it will get faster OS updates and security patches. Also, there are standard connectivity aspects and a triple SIM slot supporting dual-SIM capabilities without comprising the expandable memory support.