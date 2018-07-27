Asus Zenfone 5Z 8GB RAM variant will go on sale in India on July 30

Asus announced the flagship Zenfone 5Z at the MWC 2018 tech show in February this year. After almost five months, this smartphone was launched in India earlier in July starting Rs. 29,999. It is one of the affordable flagship smartphones in the smartphone market that rivals the OnePlus 6.

The smartphone was launched in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. So long, only the 6GB RAM variants priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999 were available on sale starting from July 9. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space hasn't been made available.

Availability and pricing

Asus Zenfone 5Z with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs. 36,999. Now, the company has announced that the device will go on sale from July 30. Like the other variants, this one is also exclusive to the e-commerce portal Flipkart. There are interesting launch offers as well such as a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 on using ICICI credit and debit cards, no cost EMI starting Rs. 3,333 and Rs. 499 worth Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection. In addition to this, buyers get Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio in the form of vouchers and 100GB of additional data.

Asus Zenfone 5Z specifications

To refresh, the Zenfone 5Z bestows a 6.2-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with a notch on top. This display has a resolution 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with varying storage and RAM configurations as mentioned above. Further, there is a hybrid dual SIM slot supporting up to 2TB of additional storage.

The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box topped with ZenUI 5.0 and is upgradeable to Android P. For imaging, there is a dual-camera setup. It has a 12MP primary Sony IMX363 sensor with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, EIS, 4-axis, Pro mode with RAW support. The secondary sensor is an 8MP one with f/2.0 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 83-degree wide-angle lens.

The notable features include a fingerprint sensor at its rear, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, DTS headphone, dual speakers, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and GPS among others. A 3300mAh battery with Asus BoostMaster fast charging as well as AI charging.