Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 with triple camera setup launch imminent: Leak

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is a Flipkart exclusive model

    The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is the one of the best mid-tier smartphone launched in 2018 with a dual camera setup, stock Android OS, 5000 mAh battery and a lot more at an attractive price point. And now, according to leaks, the company is all set for the launch of a successor to the ZeFone Max Pro M1.

    A leakster named Roland Quandt has shared an update on Twitter stating that the Asus will launch the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 (with a model number ZB634KL) with a triple camera setup on the back. However, he has not shared any additional details about the upcoming mid-tier smartphone from Asus.

    Just like the ZenFone Max Pro M1, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is most likely to be a mid-tier smartphone with a 600 series Qualcomm chipset and a triple camera setup. Considering the recent development, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 might launch with a standard RGB sensor, depth sensor and a wide angle sensor, similar to the one found on the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018.

    As Asus has tied up with Flipkart, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 might also be available via Wallmart owned e-commerce website and is expected to be priced less than Rs 20,000.

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

    The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio (no notch design). Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 drives the smartphone with 3/4/6 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a 13 MP + 5 MP camera setup on the back, whereas the 6 GB RAM model comes with 16 MP + 5 MP camera setup. All three models offer an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera.

    There is a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing with standard 10W charging capability. The base variant with 3 GB RAM retails for 10,999, and the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM retails for Rs 14,999.

