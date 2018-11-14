Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 with triple camera setup launch imminent: Leak

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is the one of the best mid-tier smartphone launched in 2018 with a dual camera setup, stock Android OS, 5000 mAh battery and a lot more at an attractive price point. And now, according to leaks, the company is all set for the launch of a successor to the ZeFone Max Pro M1.

A leakster named Roland Quandt has shared an update on Twitter stating that the Asus will launch the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 (with a model number ZB634KL) with a triple camera setup on the back. However, he has not shared any additional details about the upcoming mid-tier smartphone from Asus.

Just like the ZenFone Max Pro M1, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is most likely to be a mid-tier smartphone with a 600 series Qualcomm chipset and a triple camera setup. Considering the recent development, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 might launch with a standard RGB sensor, depth sensor and a wide angle sensor, similar to the one found on the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018.

ASUS ZenFone ZB634KL should launch "SOON" (tm). Comes with triple cam setup on rear. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) November 12, 2018

As Asus has tied up with Flipkart, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 might also be available via Wallmart owned e-commerce website and is expected to be priced less than Rs 20,000.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio (no notch design). Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 drives the smartphone with 3/4/6 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a 13 MP + 5 MP camera setup on the back, whereas the 6 GB RAM model comes with 16 MP + 5 MP camera setup. All three models offer an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera.

There is a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing with standard 10W charging capability. The base variant with 3 GB RAM retails for 10,999, and the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM retails for Rs 14,999.