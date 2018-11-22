Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 official teaser shows triple rear cameras and display notch

It is known that Asus is all set to unveil the Zenfone Max Pro M2 on December 11. Asus Indonesia teased the launch of this device and hinted that it could be a gaming smartphone. Following the same, we saw a set of leaked renders of the smartphone giving us hints about what we can expect from the upcoming Asus smartphone.

Now, the company has shared an official teaser image showing the soon-to-be-launched device. The official teaser shows that there will be triple rear cameras and a notch on top of the display. Though there is no sort of gaming-inspired design element on this one, Asus Indonesia has been teasing it to be the next-generation gaming smartphone.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 official teaser

Previously, the Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt tipped that the Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be launched in multiple variants and that some of them will have triple camera setup at the rear. Now, the official teaser from the company confirms the same. We can see that there are vertically stacked camera sensors but the third one is not visible.

We are also able to see the notch on top of the screen similar to that on the Zenfone 5Z. The WiFi and battery icons are towards the right of the notch. And, the teaser also reveals that the Zenfone Max Pro M2 will run stock Android and not the Asus custom skin just like its precursor.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 rumored specs

Going by the previous leaks, the upcoming Asus smartphone is rumored to arrive with a 6-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE along with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space.

For imaging, we can expect a triple camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor. The selfie camera is also likely to be improved than the one we saw on the Zenfone Max Pro M1. Given that its predecessor is one of the bestselling mid-range smartphones with a long-lasting battery life, we can expect this one to also come with a superior battery.

As of now, there is no word regarding the global release of this smartphone. But it is believed to be a direct rival to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro just like how its predecessor is to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.