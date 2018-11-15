Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications leaked: Triple camera with Snapdragon 660 SoC

Asus, the Taiwanese tech-company has been pretty aggressive in 2018, where the company launched the Asus ZenFone 5z, the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC (at the time of launch), and then the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which directly competes against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

And now, a recent leak suggests that the company is all set for the launch of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the Asus ZenFone Max M2. A new leak suggests the possible specifications of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max Pro. The leak also suggests that the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is an India-specific variant.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 ZB631KL = 6in FHD+, 13MP, 4GB RAM, 64/128GB. Snapdragon 660 (SDM660), Triple Cam

ASUS ZenFone Max M2 ZB633KL = 6in FHD+, 13MP, 4GB RAM, 32/64GB. Snapdragon 636 (MSM8953), Dual Cam

ZB632KL (non-Pro), ZB634KL (Pro) are likely India specific variants — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) November 14, 2018

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 leaked specifications

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with a model number ZB631KL. The smartphone will have a 6-inch display with FHD+ resolution (probably with a notch design). Under the hood, the smartphone houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor with 4 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage.

The smartphone will have a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera. As of now, there is no information about the additional camera sensors. Just like the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is expected to carry a big battery with stock Android OS.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 leaked specifications

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 (ZB633KL) will come with a 6-inch FHD+ display, running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage with a dual camera setup.

As of now, there is no information about the launch of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 or the Asus ZenFone Max M2 in India what so ever. However, considering the launch date of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 might launch in India in the Q1 of 2019.