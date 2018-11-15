ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications leaked: Triple camera with Snapdragon 660 SoC

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 might launch in India in early 2019

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Asus, the Taiwanese tech-company has been pretty aggressive in 2018, where the company launched the Asus ZenFone 5z, the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC (at the time of launch), and then the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which directly competes against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications leaked: Triple camera phone

     

    And now, a recent leak suggests that the company is all set for the launch of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the Asus ZenFone Max M2. A new leak suggests the possible specifications of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max Pro. The leak also suggests that the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is an India-specific variant.

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 leaked specifications

    The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with a model number ZB631KL. The smartphone will have a 6-inch display with FHD+ resolution (probably with a notch design). Under the hood, the smartphone houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor with 4 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage.

    The smartphone will have a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera. As of now, there is no information about the additional camera sensors. Just like the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is expected to carry a big battery with stock Android OS.

    Asus ZenFone Max M2 leaked specifications

    The Asus ZenFone Max M2 (ZB633KL) will come with a 6-inch FHD+ display, running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage with a dual camera setup.

     

    As of now, there is no information about the launch of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 or the Asus ZenFone Max M2 in India what so ever. However, considering the launch date of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 might launch in India in the Q1 of 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue