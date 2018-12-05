Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 launch teased on Flipkart, performance and camera and battery tipped

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is one of the highly anticipated mid-range smartphones which is slated to launch this year. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is the successor of Asus's widely popular ZenFone Max Pro M1 and is touted to be a powerful offering at its price segment. We already know that the smartphone is pegged to launch on December 11 in India and will be Flipkart exclusive in the country. Now, Flipkart has teased the launch of the upcoming ZenFone Max Pro M2 on its website and on the landing page it has shared some insight on the device's camera, overall performance, and battery.

The landing page on Flipkart for the upcoming Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 confirms that the display on the device will be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top. Another report from GizmoChina reveals that the display on the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will measure 6.3-inch and will be a Full HD+ LCD panel offering a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. This display configuration makes the device apt for media consumption.

The landing page on Flipkart also says that the device will deliver an "unmatched performance" with the help of "fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in the segment". Sadly, the processor was not revealed in the launch teaser. However, it is speculated that the device will be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 670 chipset.

The teaser also reveals that the smartphone will come with a "best-in-class Sony sensor" in its price segment and it will capture some powerful bokeh and low-light shots.

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 launch teaser on Flipkart further reveals that the device will make use of the "largest capacity battery in the lightest form factor". Asus has also made a claim that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will give a battery backup of more than two days with one single charge. All these points at the humongous 5,000mAh battery unit which we already have seen on its predecessor, i.e, the ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Some other leaks surrounding the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 suggests that the device will sport a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. To capture selfies and to make video calls there will be an 8MP front camera. The device will also come with NFC support.