Android-Based Nokia Feature Phone Image Leaks Online – What To Expect

The Android OS developed by Google has been segmented into a new category called Android Go meant to run smoothly on low-end smartphones with 1GB or lesser RAM. On the other hand, there is partnership with Kai Technologies to let feature phones running the KaiOS get Google services. Now, it looks like Nokia is working on one such feature phone.

As per a leaked image revealed by 9to5Google, it looks like a new Nokia feature phone is in the making. The report citing a source claims that it runs some form of Android but there appears to be no branding anywhere to confirm it. This handset is reminiscent to other feature phones launched by Nokia in the past.

Alleged Nokia Feature Phone Leak

The leaked images appears to show the new Android home screen layout. Also, we get to see Google's signature microphone icon at the top of the screen, which indicates that there will be easy access to Google Assistant on Android feature phones. However, Google also uses this microphone for normal voice searches.

There is also an option to "Change speaking language". It is not clear if this is related to the microphone button or if the home screen will provide suggested actions. Furthermore, there appears to a row of app icons with an app drawer icon at the center with Google's four-color scheme. These are Camera, YouTube, Chrome and a mystery icon.

Well, the mystery icon appears to feature a Material Design icon using Google's usual green and yellow hues along with a fold in the corner reminding us of the Files by Google icon. But there is no information regarding this app.

The upcoming Nokia phone features a traditional feature phone UI with battery, signal and time information displayed at the top and three options at the bottom and these can be accessed with the press of a button. The UI seems to have undergone a few changes as well. The left of the bottom bar shows that there will be notifications listed over here instead of the Android notification shade.

What We Expect From Nokia Feature Phone

The report does not reveal any further information about this alleged Nokia feature phone. We can expect it to run Android after making a few optimizations to the OS. Maybe, it will be a low-end device priced relatively lesser than Android Go devices.

