Android Oreo 8.1 update is available for Xiaomi Mi A1 just before the launch of the Mi A2

Xiaomi is all set for the global launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 and the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in Spain on the 24th of July and the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is up for the pre-order on Ali-Express before the launch of the smartphone with the Android One branding.

Android One Programme

Android One was an initiative from Google to launch affordable smartphones with stock Android OS in the developing countries like India and these smartphones will be the first set of devices to receive the latest OS and security updates.

Companies like Karbonn, Lava, and Micromax did launch a bunch of devices in India under Rs 5,000 price mark and these devices did receive faster software updates like the Nexus (which has been rebranded as the Pixel).

Currently, the Android One initiative is no more limited to the entry-level smartphones. In fact, the Nokia 8 Sirocco which costs a whopping Rs 50,000 is an Android One device, which also receives faster updates.

Android One from Xiaomi

In 2017, Xiaomi launched its first Android One smartphone in India (as a global) launch, which was also the first Xiaomi smartphone to run on stock Android (out of the box). The smartphone was launched with Android Nougat and was upgraded to Android Oreo 8.0 in late 2017 (31st December). However, the company did take almost 6 months to update the device from Android 8.0 Oreo to Android 8.1 Oreo and even that update came with a lot of bugs, which was then recalled.

Finally, the on the 17th of July, the company has released a stable version of Android 8.1 Oreo to the Xiaomi Mi A1 and we are not happy about the update, as the company is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 in just 7 days.

The whole point of buying an Android One smartphone is to get faster OS updates and Xiaomi has clearly failed in doing that, as the software updates are controlled by Xiaomi instead of Google.

It seems like that the company has released this update so that the company can talk about the same on how the Mi A1 is running on the latest Android OS from Google at the Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event.

Conclusion

It seems like the Android One branding will only work if the company takes it seriously. Look the 2nd gen Nokia devices, which receives faster OS upgrades and monthly security updates, unlike the Xiaomi Mi A1. Hoping that Xiaomi will provide faster software updates at least for the 2nd Gen devices.