Android Oreo beta program for Huawei Mate 9 kicks off

Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are expected to be the first Huawei smartphones to be released with Android Oreo. However, the Huawei Mate 9 was recently seen running Android 8.0 Oreo in a couple of leaked screenshots.

Well, now the Chinese company has started an Android Oreo beta program for the Mate 9. This means Huawei wants to provide the beta build to as many users as possible before releasing it worldwide. The Android Oreo beta build will be available to a select number of users. To be precise, 250 users will be able to test the Android Oreo on their device. The good news is you can become an Oreo tester.

All you have to do is download the Beta Friendly User Test app from Huawei's dedicated website. However, whether you will be chosen as an Oreo tester is up to the company.

Huawei also mentions that the beta program will end on November 9. This means the Android 8.0 Oreo update will be rolled out to Mate 9 by the end of this year. In any case, the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will be the first Huawei devices to get the taste of Oreo.

It is worth noting, unfortunately not all Mate 9 devices may not get the beta update. As Huawei will only send out the Android Oreo beta update Mate 9 smartphones with firmware version MHA-L29C432B194.

Also, users without a Huawei ID would not be considered to eligible for receiving the Android Oreo beta for the Mate 9. So users are recommended to create one beforehand.

