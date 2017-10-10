Huawei Mate 10's promo poster leaked confirming key specs

The rumor mill has been pretty busy with either Huawei Mate 10 or Mate 10 Pro. Earlier today, we reported about the leaked renders of the latter.

Now, its smaller sibling the Mate 10 has been leaked. This time, the website mydrivers.com has obtained a promotional poster of the smartphone that reveals some of its key specs. Going by the poster, the upcoming Huawei phone will flaunt a large 6.2-inch display with the screen resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. Interestingly, the rumors have been suggesting the same.

As for innards, the Huawei Mate 10 will be equipped with the company's latest Kirin 970 processor. Well, this is not something new as the Chinese firm had earlier confirmed that both Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will be powered by the Kirin 970 chipset.

The poster further reveals, the Huawei Mate 10 will feature a Leica-branded dual camera setup on its back. One of the sensors is of 20MP, while the other one is of 23MP.

It was also revealed that the smartphone will pack a mammoth 4,000mAh battery. However, Huawei itself had posted a tweet last week revealing the battery capacity of Huawei Mate 10.

So apart from the processor and the battery capacity, the other features of the smartphone are not yet confirmed. Since most of the leaks originate from unreliable sources, you should take them with a pinch of salt or two.

In any case, we just have to wait for six more days until the official launch. Except for Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, Huawei is expected to launch two new smartphones at the launch event.

