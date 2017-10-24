Android Oreo rollout for Samsung phones to start from 2018

It seems like Samsung smartphone users wouldn't receive the Android Oreo update before 2018. We got this information from an official Samsung Turkey portal Güncel Miyiz.

According to the portal, Samsung has already started working on the Android 8.0 Oreo update and it will be rolled out in the beginning of 2018. However, the portal doesn't reveal any additional information. As such, neither the release date for the update nor the timeline for particular devices is given. In any case, the Galaxy Note 8, as well as the Galaxy S8 duo, are the first in line to get the Oreo update.

Last year also, Samsung updated its flagship smartphones around the same timeline. Unfortunately, Samsung has made no progress when it comes to sending out OS updates on time. It is pretty frustrating for users as well, who will have to wait for months to get the taste of Oreo.

Currently, other than Google Pixel phones, Sony's Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact run on the latest iteration of Android. Even Sony's Xperia XZ Premium smartphone has already started receiving the Oreo update. There are rumors suggesting that HTC will start pushing out Android 8.0 Oreo update to its flagships sometime between November to early December.

Despite being a tech giant, Samsung, on the other hand, is taking much more time for the Oreo update. Anyway, the Oreo update will bring a slew of new features including the picture-in-picture mode, modified notification visuals, Always-on display (already available on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 duo), and auto-fill. In addition, there will be many performance and security improvements.

