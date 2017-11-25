Android Oreo update may add Face Unlock feature to OnePlus 5

Apart from the larger screen size and some improvements in the camera department, OnePlus 5T does not any significant upgrades over its predecessor. That being said, the smartphone's one of the nifty features is the Face Unlock.

Quite interestingly, the Face Unlock on OnePlus 5T is faster than the Face ID feature on iPhone X. Users can unlock the device by pointing it at their face and pressing the power button. While we would this feature is a OnePlus 5T exclusive, it seems like the Face Unlock feature will make its way to OnePlus 5 as well with Android 8.0 Oreo update.

A screenshot of the Android 8.0 Oreo beta for OnePlus 5 has revealed this piece of information. From the looks of it, OnePlus 5's Face Unlock feature functions the same way as the one present on OnePlus 5T. Users can either add face data during setup or within settings if they choose to add the data later.

After Face Unlock is enabled on the device, OnePlus 5 users will be able to unlock their device with this feature without the need to swipe first.

Although it would be great once OnePlus 5 gets the Face Unlock, this feature is not secure and unreliable in low-light conditions. This is because the feature is entirely based on software. Needless to say, due to Face Unlock's dependence on software, it is less secure than the fingerprint scanner.

Furthermore, unlike iPhone X's Face ID feature, OnePlus 5's Face Unlock can be bypassed with a picture of the owner of the device.

However, OnePlus has taken up some measures to reduce the chance of OnePlus 5T getting hacked. The company implemented a failsafe mechanism. Basically, Face Unlock gets deactivated after five failed attempts. After that, a password is needed to unlock the phone.

Coming back to the topic, the official Android Oreo beta for OnePlus 5 will be released next week. We will be confirmed then if the Face Unlock feature truly comes to the smartphone or not.

