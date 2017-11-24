New OxygenOS 4.7.2 update rolled out to OnePlus 5T

It has hardly been a week since the launch of OnePlus 5T, and the smartphone has already started receiving its first software update.

Carrying the build number OxygenOS 4.7.2, the update is based on Android Nougat. The update weighs in at just 107MB, so it would not take up much space on the phone. If you own a OnePlus 5T, you can keep an eye on the notification for the update. However, you should keep in mind that the broader rollout for the update is yet to start. The changelog of the OxygenOS 4.7.2 update is listed below.

Optimizations for fingerprint unlock;

Optimizations for face unlock;

Improved accuracy for screen off gestures;

Improved EIS during 4K video recording;

Wi-Fi WPA2 security patch (KRACK vulnerability patch);

General stability improvements and bug fixes.

While this update brings minor changes, a major software update for the rear cameras of the OnePlus 5T is in the works. One company spokesperson said that an update which will improve the quality of low-light photography of the smartphone will soon be released. The word is many users have complained that they are not satisfied with the camera performance of OnePlus's latest flagship.

Other than the rear cameras, the upcoming update is said to enhance the quality of selfies taken by the front camera as well.

OnePlus executives were also asked why the company isn't making use of OIS to keep images stable. The Chinese handset manufacturer replied by saying, "Including OIS would increase the physical size of our device, which would negatively impact the design and appearance of the phone."

Speaking of cameras, as a reminder, the rear dual camera system on the OnePlus 5 is comprised of a 20MP sensor and a 16MP sensor. Both the sensor have an aperture size of f/1.7. Up front, the selfie camera is of 16MP.

Source 1|2