OnePlus 5T teardown video shows plans for waterproof build

A couple of days back, we saw a video showing the durability test of the OnePlus 5T conducted by JerryRigEverything. Not to mention, the smartphone proved not to be frail and passed all the tests such as flame test, scratch test, and bend test with flying colors.

The same YouTuber has not uploaded another video of the OnePlus 5T. This time, he has posted the teardown video of the current flagship smartphone. It is a rundown of the step by step process of dismantling the device. The teardown video shows the internals of the smartphone like any other teardown video but there is a surprise for the OnePlus fans.

Well, the teardown video of OnePlus 5T shows that the smartphone is actually waterproof. While announcing the smartphone, OnePlus did not mention about the water resistance rating but there appear to be some features on its body suggesting that the Chinese company was intending to include that feature commonly seen in flagship models.

Wondering what those features are? Well, it looks like the speakers have some splash resistance and the USB port also features a rubber sealant that can prevent water from seeping through it. Also, there is a foam-like material on the part where the rear cover joins the frame. Though the video shows the presence of these features, we cannot completely trust the OnePlus 5T to be waterproof.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 5T teardown video shows the lack of a cooling pipe that was seen on the recently announced Nokia 8. This makes the YouTuber Zach Jerry speculate that the absence of the cooling system might not leave an impact on the everyday performance of the device. Otherwise, the OnePlus 5T appears to feature well-arranged internals.