Android Oreo update now available for the LG G6 in the US

The LG G6 is the flagship smartphone from the South Korean smartphone maker for the year of 2017 and is the latest smartphone to run on Android 8 Oreo OS. Unlocked and the AT&T locked LG G6 has started to receive Android 8 Oreo-based software update in the USA. However, the update is based on the Android 8.0 Oreo and not the Android 8.1 Oreo, which is the latest Android (stable) OS from Google.

The update also patches the Android security update for the month of May and the unlocked versions of the LG G6 will receive the software update with the version number US99720a and the AT&T models will receive the software update with the version number H87120c. As the update is already available for the unlocked variant, other carrier models will soon start to receive the update as well.

Originally, the Oreo update for the LG G6 was released on April 30th in South Korea and the update has been made available in the international markets over the weeks. To install this update, go to settings >about smartphone> software update > check for software update.

Specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the LG G6 comes with a 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels, along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB/64GB on internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD card.

On the camera front, the Lg G6 sports a Dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel Wide (F2.4 / 125°) and 13-megapixel Standard OIS 2.0 (F1.8 / 71°) sensor along with the LED flash. On the front, the phone houses a 5-megapixel Wide (F2.2 / 100°) front-facing selfie camera.

LG V30 Raspberry Rose Edition Special Unboxing

The LG G6 is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery and comes with a quick charge 3.0 support. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It also houses a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. On connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 a, b, g, n, ac), Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, Water and Dust Resistant support, UX 6.0, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.