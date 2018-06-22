Android P beta 2 now available for the Nokia 7 Plus

The Nokia 7 Plus is the only smartphone from HDM Global to support Android P beta project. Users of the Nokia 7 Plus smartphone can now install the second beta of the Android P ROM for free of cost.

The Android P first beta was made available for the Nokia 7 Plus smartphone along with the other range of devices. However, a new update released by Nokia downgraded the Nokia 7 Plus from Android P first beta to Android 8 Oreo. The Oreo build also came with a bunch of bugs. And now, the company has fixed the issue and the Android P 2nd beta is now available for the Nokia 7 Plus for free of cost.

Click here to install the Android P beta 2 on your Nokia 7 Plus smartphone. Please follow the instructions and backup your data, as installing a beta version software will erase the memory of the device. As this is a beta version, the OS is expected to have a lot of bugs and might even decrease the performance of the smartphone.

Specifications

The smartphone is available in India for Rs 26,000 via Amazon and authorized Nokia resellers across the country. This is the first smartphone to launch in India based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and also the first Nokia smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Nokia 7 Plus bestows a 6-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device employs an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity expandable up to 256GB. Connectivity aspects include 4G VoLTE, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 3800mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The Nokia 7 Plus comes with a dual-rear camera module comprising of a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture and wide-angle lens and a 13MP secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom and f/2.6 aperture. The dual-camera setup from Zeiss optics comes with dual-tone LED flash as well. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and Zeiss optics. The Nokia 7 Plus is likely to carry a price tag of Rs. 24,999 in India.