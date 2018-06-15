Nokia 7 Plus running Android P beta receives corrupted OTA update

As soon as Android P was announced at the Google I/O 2018 developer conference in May, a few smartphones were slated to get this update. Nokia 7 Plus was also one of these smartphones to get the Android P developer preview. However, it looks like there is an issue with the developer preview that can be resolved by downgrading it back to Android 8.0 Oreo.

The smartphone received the June security patch from Google. After downloading the update, many users of the Nokia 7 Plus running the developer preview have faced issues with their device. As per the Nokia Phones Community, users claim that their phones are crashing frequently and applications are becoming unresponsive.

What went wrong with the Nokia 7 Plus?

We know that beta updates will have a lot of bugs and the preview builds come along with issues. The beta testers give feedback regarding the same and the stable updates will be rolled out to all users. In this case, the company accidentally seeded the June security patch based on Android Oreo to the smartphones running Android P beta. Eventually, the users have faced compatibility issues and corrupted system.

Users of the Nokia 7 Plus facing issues after installing the corrupted OTA update with the June security patch of Android can restore the normal functionality by resetting the device back. A factory reset will revert the smartphone back to Android 8.1 Oreo.

How to fix it?

The reset process locks the users from running Android P beta build on their smartphone. Some users of the Nokia phone have tried reapplying the beta update package on their device but the package has filed as it is older than the latest update carrying the June security patch. However, the company is yet to confirm the same officially or come up with an explanation regarding the rollout of the faulty OTA update.

Notably, this is not the first time that HMD Global is hitting the headlines for such an issue. A few days back, the Nokia 6.1 users faced Wi-Fi related issues with their smartphones after downloading the May security patch. They could not connect to the internet through Wi-Fi to download other updates.