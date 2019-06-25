Just In
Google Pixel 4 To Capture Rich And Colorful Pictures, Thanks To P3 Color Capture Support On Android
When it comes to camera capability, the single camera on the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL is far ahead compared to the triple and quad camera setup from the competition. It looks like the photo quality on the upcoming Pixel smartphone, aka, the Google Pixel 4, thanks to wide-color capture support.
As of now, smartphones powered by Android OS uses sRGB color space to capture photos, whereas, the latest iPhones (starting from iPhone 7) use P3 color gamut, which offers 25% larger color space compared to the sRGB color gamut on the Android ecosystem. Google is going to change that to P3 color gamut in the Android Q OS.
According to the report from XDA developer, there is a dedicated mode on the Google Camera app to capture images in the P3 gamut, which can capture more colors compared to the sRGB color gamut.
Requirement To Capture Images In P3 Color Space
A Display needs to supports P3 Color Space and the camera should also be capable of capturing rich colors. Android smartphones like the OnePlus 7 Pro come with P3 Color gamut calibration, which is capable of displaying P3 color space. Due to Android OS restriction, even the OnePlus 7 Pro can capture an image in sRGB color space.
One needs to have a smartphone with the display that supports DCI-P3 Color space and a camera that can capture images in the P3 color space to get benefit from this feature.
What Do We Think About Wide-Color Capture Support?
As Wide-Color Capture Support is already present on iPhones, the presence of the same will further enhance the camera capability of Android smartphones. As of now, there is no information on whether the P3 Wide-Color Capture will be available for already existing smartphones (with software update) or only the smartphones that will launch with Android Q will support this new camera feature. If everything goes as expected, then, Google Pixel 4 could be the first Android smartphone that can capture images in P3 Wide-Color Capture Support.
