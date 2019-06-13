ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 4 Officially Teased With A Dual Camera Setup

    By
    |

    We have seen a lot of mockups and renders with regards to Google Pixel 4, the upcoming flagship Pixel smartphone. Now, as a strange move, Google has officially teased Google Pixel 4, which makes it the first Pixel smartphone to house a dual primary camera setup. Here is everything we have learned about the Google Pixel 4 from the official teaser.

    If everything goes as per the schedule, then the Google Pixel 4 wil go live in October 2019, just like the Google Pixel 3 series of smartphones.

    Square camera setup

    Google Pixel 4 has a square camera setup, which is similar to the camera setup found on the upcoming Apple iPhone. However, unlike the triple camera setup on the Apple iPhone, the Google Pixel 4 has a dual camera setup with a laser autofocus sensor, or a microphone, and an LED flash.

    As of now, there is no information on the exact specifications of the dual camera setup on the Google Pixel 4. Considering the dual front-facing camera set up on the Google Pixel 3 XL, the Google Pixel 4 is expected to offer a dedicated ultra wide-angle lens.

    The render does indicate that the Pixel 4 will come with an all-glass back panel with the Google logo on the back. The render does suggest that, just like the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 3 series of smartphones, the Pixel 4 will also feature a colorful power button and normal volume controls.

     

    Google Pixel 4 possible specs

    The Google Pixel 4 is most likely to come with a big OLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC is most likely to power the smartphone and the company is expected to offer 6 GB of RAM for the first time on a Pixel series of smartphones.

    What do we think about the Google Pixel 4?

    With the launch of the Google Pixel 2, the company did change the smartphone camera game with just a single camera sensor, and the brand continued to impress users even with the Google Pixel 3 series. Now, with the Google Pixel 4, the device will offer a multi-camera setup, which is most likely to take the smartphone camera experience to the next level. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Google Pixel 4.

    Thursday, June 13, 2019, 8:18 [IST]
