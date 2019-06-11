Google Pixel 4 Leak Shows Square Camera Module At Its Rear News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last month, Google announced the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones in the premium mid-range market segment. The company is expected to bring the actual flagship models - Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL as usual in October this year. While we have already come across several reports regarding these phones, the allege renders of the Pixel 4 have emerged online.

The well-known Twitter-based tipster @OnLeaks has joined hands with Pricebaba to reveal the first look of the upcoming smartphone. The publication shows the renders depending on the prototyping schematics that have surfaced earlier so these renders might be different from the final product that will be launched later this year.

Google Pixel 4 Render

From the leaked render of the Google Pixel 4, one thing we can infer is that there could be a square-shaped camera module at its rear. This reminds us of the rumors and speculations pertaining to the next-generation iPhones to be launched in September this year.

As per the tipster, the Pixel 4 could have a minimum of two cameras at its rear. Notably, the first-generation Google Pixel smartphone was launched back in 2016. Since then, these smartphones have just a single rear camera. The latest leak suggests that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL could be the first ones to arrive with multiple rear camera sensors. But it remains unclear if there will be two or three camera sensors at the rear.

There is no physical fingerprint sensor on the glass rear of the Pixel 4. It indicates that the device could flaunt an in-display fingerprint sensor or will rely on 3D face recognition just like the iPhones. The earpiece on the render hints that there will be a notch display this time.

Moving on to the bottom edge of the smartphone, there appear to be two external speakers positioned on either sides of the USB Type-C port. There will not be any front-firing speakers on the Pixel 4 as seen on the previous models and no 3.5mm headphone jack too.

What To Expect From Google Pixel 4?

The Google Pixel 4 is likely to be launched with the most powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC and run Android Q, the latest version of the OS. The processor is likely to be paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM. Given that it could be a rival to the other flagship biggies such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, OnePlus 7 Pro, upcoming Apple iPhones and more, what else do you expect from this smartphone? Do let is know your thoughts from below.