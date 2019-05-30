New Leak Render Shows Dual-Punch Hole Camera on Google Pixel 4 News oi-Karan Sharma Google Pixel 4 leak render reveals that the smartphone will house a dual-punch hole selfie camera.

Google has recently launched its Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones in the global market and now the eyes are on Google Pixel 4 series flagship smartphone in October. There are already too many rumours on the web about the upcoming smartphone. The launch is expected to be held in the month of October at the annual Made by Google event. Now in the latest reported it has been claimed that the upcoming Pixel smartphones are going to arrive with a punch-hole dual camera.

This design was earlier reported in multiple rumours but this time the design is seen on Skinomi's screen protector. The leak renders showcase the front panel of the upcoming Pixel 4. The screen protector comes with a large cutout for the front-facing cameras on the extreme top right of the screen. Apart from that, you can also see a dual speaker setup which is placed at the top and bottom of the front panel. The listing also suggests that the protector is for Pixel 4.

Earlier the smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench listing where it was claimed that the Pixel 4 will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC. It was also suggested the smartphone will feature similar design like the Samsung Galaxy S10+. However, it's very early to believe anything about the Pixel 4 series. Let's see what we are going to see when the search giant will launch the flagship.

Is Google Pixel new design impressive or not?

It seems Google is also moving slowly to the trend because it has understood that the consumers are no more interested in the old design with bezel display without any notch or punch-hole cameras. If the designs which are shown in the renders are going to be true then it would be a new spin on Google's Pixel 4 design.

The design is obviously going to be impressive because Google has not experimented with this modern design so far in any of its smartphones. It is also expected that the company will introduce dual tone color design which will enhance the beauty of the phone.

If this design is going to be launch this year then I might shift to Google Pixel 4 surely.