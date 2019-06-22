At Least Six OnePlus Smartphones Will Receive Android Q Update With Oxygen OS 10 UI News oi-Vivek

OnePlus is one of the few smartphone OEMs in the Android territory, which takes software updates seriously. Up until now, the company has kept his promise by offering at least two major Android OS upgrades for almost every smartphone that the company has ever launched.

In fact, the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3 recently got a software update to Android 9 Pie, which is the third major software update for the OnePlus 3, the first OnePlus smartphone with an OLED display.

OnePlus has officially announced that the company will roll out Android Q update for the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, and the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones, probably with Oxygen OS 10 update.

Android Q Beta Update For OnePlus 7 Series

The 2nd beta of the Android Q update is already available for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, the latest flagships from OnePlus, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Similarly, the company has also rolled out Android Q beta update for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T as well.

The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro will receive Android Q update (stable) within a few weeks after the launch of the stable Android Q, and the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will follow the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones. The OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T will be the last set of OnePlus smartphones that will receive Android Q update, probably in Q4 of 2019.

In an official blog, OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T will also receive Android Q update by the end of 2019 and Android Q is the third major Android OS update for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T launched in 2017.

What Do We Think About OnePlus's Software Update Strategy?

One of the reasons for the success behind the OnePlus brand is the fact that the company offers timely software updates and fixes the known issues as soon as possible. OnePlus has a good track record, and the company is expected to maintain the same in the coming years as well. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the software update for the OnePlus smartphones.

