Android R to bring this most-awaited feature

Tons of Android features are usually seen first on the OEM skins and make their way to Android later. One such feature, which was seen for quite sometime on OEM skins is the ability to capture scrolling screenshots. It is already available as a part of many custom skins including MIUI. Now, it looks like this feature will make its way to the next big iteration of the OS, Android R.

Android Q announced at the Google I/O 2019 conference earlier this month is in the nascent stages and the third beta was released lately. The public rollout of this iteration of the OS is likely to happen in the third quarter of this year. So soon, speculations regarding the next iteration that is Android R have started hitting the headlines.

As per a recent report by Android Police citing a tweet by Android VP Dave Burke, Google could be in plans to add support for scrolling screenshots to the iteration of its OS slated for 2020. Previously, the company this feature as infeasible in the Google issue tracker but now it looks like Android users will soon be able to take scrolling screenshots.

We've added scrollable screenshots to the hopper for Android R and hopefully can land it in that release. Make it so @dsandler :) — Dave Burke (@davey_burke) May 17, 2019

Unfortunately, this information is not a direct confirmation from Google and we cannot take it seriously. For now, we can just hope it to be ready for the next release of the operating system. But this is the first time that someone from Google has revealed about Android R explicitly.

Even if this feature does not make its way to Android R, we can expect it to be rolled out to the future iteration of the same or as an update. Whatever it is, this is really an exciting news for Android users who have been waiting for the nifty feature that will help them capture screenshots of a webpage in a single swipe without having to merge multiple screenshots together.