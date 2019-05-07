TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 'I Have A Right To Know': Woman Who Complained Against CJI Demands Probe Report
- IPL 2019: Qualifier 1 — Live Updates
- Hyundai Santro Discount Offers — Up To Rs 31,000 Worth Of Benefits
- Nokia 4.2 Launched In India For Rs 10,990
- Is It Time To Buy The "Yes Bank" Stock After The Present Carnage?
- Disha Patani All Set To Romance Salman Khan In Kick 2?
- Ezra Miller’s Trippy Met Gala 2019 Look
- The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar
Google I/O 2019 live updates: Live stream, what to expect and more
You can catch the live updates from Google I/O 2019 over here.
Google I/O 2019 is all set to debut today. We already know that the company has lined up many major announcements including its flagship smartphones, next big iteration of its Android OS and more. Besides these, the search engine giant is believed to make some announcements in the software ecosystem too.
Google I/O 2019 will happen from May 7 to May 9 and will be hosted in Mountain View, California. The event will start at 10 AM PDT (that is 10:30 PM in India). Those who want to catch up with the live stream of the launch event can head over to the official website or its social media handles. Also, you can get to know updates from the live stream video here.
What to expect from Google I/O 2019
This year, at the annual developer conference, the company is expected to unveil its affordable flagship smartphones - Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. These smartphones have hit the rumor mills several times and are expected to feature great cameras as the existing Pixel smartphones. Also, these will be mid-range devices that will receive a pure Android experience and timely updates as well. There are claims that the Google Pixel 3a XL is likely to be priced around Rs. 44,999 in India.
Apart from the flagship smartphones, the company will also announce Android Q. It will reveal the new features and improvements that the latest iteration of Android will bring to the users. Also, it will announce the rollout of the Android Q developer beta build and reveal the stable Android Q update schedule.
On the software front, we can expect the company to announce Google Stadia, Material Design, digital payments, Chrome, machine learning, Google Assistant, Android TV, Google Maps, self-driving cars and a lot more. We can also expect hardware announcements related to smart home devices such as Google Home.
Live updates
You can catch up with the live updates as the action unfolds at the Google I/O 2019 from here.