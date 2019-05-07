Google I/O 2019 live updates: Live stream, what to expect and more News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu You can catch the live updates from Google I/O 2019 over here.

Google I/O 2019 is all set to debut today. We already know that the company has lined up many major announcements including its flagship smartphones, next big iteration of its Android OS and more. Besides these, the search engine giant is believed to make some announcements in the software ecosystem too.

Google I/O 2019 will happen from May 7 to May 9 and will be hosted in Mountain View, California. The event will start at 10 AM PDT (that is 10:30 PM in India). Those who want to catch up with the live stream of the launch event can head over to the official website or its social media handles. Also, you can get to know updates from the live stream video here.

What to expect from Google I/O 2019

This year, at the annual developer conference, the company is expected to unveil its affordable flagship smartphones - Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. These smartphones have hit the rumor mills several times and are expected to feature great cameras as the existing Pixel smartphones. Also, these will be mid-range devices that will receive a pure Android experience and timely updates as well. There are claims that the Google Pixel 3a XL is likely to be priced around Rs. 44,999 in India.

Apart from the flagship smartphones, the company will also announce Android Q. It will reveal the new features and improvements that the latest iteration of Android will bring to the users. Also, it will announce the rollout of the Android Q developer beta build and reveal the stable Android Q update schedule.

On the software front, we can expect the company to announce Google Stadia, Material Design, digital payments, Chrome, machine learning, Google Assistant, Android TV, Google Maps, self-driving cars and a lot more. We can also expect hardware announcements related to smart home devices such as Google Home.

