Android 10 (Go edition) Update Available For Nokia Phones News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

After Google announced its Android 10 (Go edition) OS, several smartphone brands are in a queue to get the software on their budget devices. Now, HMD Global confirmed that some of its entry-level devices will be shipped with this lighter version OS.

What We Know So Far

We are yet to discover the full list of Nokia smartphones which will get Android 10 (Go edition), but HMD Global has given some names. The company declared that the Nokia 1 Plus which runs Android Pie Go Edition will get the new version in Q1 2020. Another phone called the Nokia 2.1 will be getting the update in Q2 2020. To recall, it was the first Android Go Edition smartphone which received Pie update. Lastly, it is the Nokia 1 which will get the Android 10 (Go edition) in Q2 2020.

Android 10(Go edition) Features

The new Android 10 (Go edition) offers a 10 percent faster app launch than the Pie (Go edition). It offers many security enhancements. It gets Adiantum which allows the devices with lower resources to encrypt data without affecting performance. It will locate your files faster and easily by using filters rather than the folders. Using the new version, you can email, trace locations, play games, and do other activities on your phone at a much faster speed.

The update provides improved speed with greater reliability. With Gallery Go, the new software makes editing of your photos simpler and easier. It further comes with "Peer-to-Peer Sharing", using which you can share your content from anywhere. Coming with fewer pre-installed and lighter apps, the update offers twice more storage space, eventually curbing down the storage issues.

The OS offers Google AI Assistant for the first time to these entry-level phones. Besides, it will save up to 60% of mobile data when the data saver of a search engine on your phone is turned on.

(Source)

Best Mobiles in India