Is Nothing's Another (1) A Mockery Of OnePlus (10)?

Nothing, the upcoming smartphone brand has announced its first smartphone that probably you won't be able to buy. As a part of the prank on April 1st, Nothing has teased Another (1) with the caption oh. so. boring. And we think the company is mocking OnePlus.

Another (1) the first prank smartphone from Nothing seems to be inspired by OnePlus's latest iteration, the OnePlus 10 Pro. Except for the camera module, the Another (1) seems to be a carbon copy of the OnePlus 10 Pro with a curved display, USB Type-C port and the bottom, metal frame, and a punch-hole cutout.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro does look a lot different from Another (1), the company does seem to mock OnePlus's premium design language and the Another (1)'s frame looks a lot like the previous OnePlus smartphones such as the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

According to Nothing, "you've seen a phone just like this before", and it further states that "experience edge-to-edge monotony. It's inspiringly uninspired. Utterly unoriginal. And exactly the same as everything else." Finally, Another (1) is "coming to bore you soon."

Another (1) Specification

As of now, there is no clarity on the features and specifications of the Another (1), a smartphone that one might not be able to buy. The Another (1) has a triple camera setup at the back, which is likely to include a dedicated telephoto and an ultra-wide angle lens.

The device also has a power button and volume rockers on the left, while there is a separate physical button, which seems to be a programmable key, which should allow users to set it up to access things like a camera, virtual assistant, and more.

While we are still a few months away from the launch of Nothing's first smartphone -- the Nothing Phone (1), the company is currently taking a dig at the OnePlus, which hasn't done much of a change when it comes to the design of its flagship smartphone for years, except for the camera module.

