Another Myster Oppo Smartphone Bags TENAA Certification; Affordable 'A' Series Phone?

Just a few days ago a mystery Oppo smartphone cleared TENAA certification. The upcoming handset will likely be a flagship smartphone powered by the Dimensity 1200 processor. Now, another unnamed Oppo device has bagged its certification from TENAA which appears to be an affordable device, unlike the previous mystery flagship.

New Mystery Budget Oppo Smartphone In Works?

The latest mystery Oppo smartphone which has cleared its certification from the Chinese mobile regulatory TENAA has the PECM20 model number. Similar to the previous listing, this device's images have also not been revealed by the TENAA listing.

While the design and name of the device remain under the wraps, the entire spec sheet has been revealed. It's the leaked spec-sheet that hints it to be the upcoming budget offering by Oppo.

Upcoming Mid-Range Oppo Smartphone's Full Specification

According to TENAA, the Oppo PECM20 will come with 162.2 x 75 x 7.9mm dimension and 175 grams weight. The device is listed with an unnamed octa-core processor which will have a clock speed of 2.0GHz. It is said to come with 5G network support.

The Oppo PECM20 is listed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display which will support 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen refresh rate is not mentioned and it remains to be seen if there will be a standard 60Hz or 90Hz refresh rate.

The TENAA listing has also detailed the camera specifications. The mystery Oppo smartphone will have a triple-rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor. Aiding the main camera will be a pair of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots.

The front panel is said to feature an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. It is unknown if this sensor will be packed inside a waterdrop notch or a punch-hole cutout. Additional features revealed by this TENAA listing include Android 11 OS and three different RAM options including 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB.

The storage capacity is said to be single, i.e, 128GB. The device is said to come void of external microSD support. A 3,945 mAh battery is said to be power the handset.

Looking at the spec-sheet hints at a mid-range device that will carry an affordable pricing label. The moniker would be hard to guess just yet. However, Oppo has been aggressive with smartphone launches in its 'A' series. Chances are the upcoming handset might debut in the Oppo 'A' series itself. But that's speculation and you should wait for some official confirmation on the same.

