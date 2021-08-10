Mystery Oppo Flagship Smartphone Listed At TENAA; Here's The Entire Spec Sheet News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We have seen multiple flagship smartphone launches this year and several other are still under development expected to go official in the remaining half of 2021. Joining the rumor mill is the new Oppo smartphone which has cleared its certification via TENAA. The unknown Oppo smartphone has been spotted with top-of-the-line hardware that will put it up against the likes of the iQOO 8 series and others. What all is known of the new mystery Oppo smartphone and when can we expect to hit the shelves officially? Find out below:

Mystery Flagship Oppo Smartphone Launching Soon?

The latest mystery Oppo smartphone which has paid a visit to the Chinese mobile authentication platform TENAA carries the PEYM00 model number. This is not the first time the certification website has certified an Oppo labeled smartphone without the official moniker.

The website is generally updated with the official name and the key specifications of the device after a while. The same would be the case with the Oppo PEYM00 smartphone. This TENAA listing has currently revealed the full specifications of the flagship Oppo PEYM00 smartphone. The images aren't updated yet. This is one piece of information we can expect from the TENAA website along with the official moniker going forward.

Besides, the Oppo PEYM00 has been spotted on limited platforms as of now. Therefore, it would be hard to guess by when we will know its official moniker as well as the key design aspects. It also can't be said if the brand will be introducing a new lineup altogether or will introduce its existing premium smartphone lineups such as the Find X and the Reno series. The probability of the former is greater.

What Are The Features We Can Expect From The Upcoming Oppo Flagship?

The TENAA listing is already updated with all the key features which the Oppo PEYM00 will bring to the table officially. The device is listed with an octa-core processor which will have a 3GHz clock speed. While the name of the processor is not revealed, the online reports hint at the Snapdragon 888 Plus or the Dimensity 1200 processor.

Both these processors are driving modern-days flagship devices. So, it is safe to assume this is indeed a premium-grade Oppo device in the making. The Oppo PEYM00 is further listed with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that supports 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel will either have a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera specifications of the mystery Oppo handset are also revealed by this TENAA listing. The rear panel is said to have three cameras with the primary sensor being a 64MP lens aided by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP sensor.

The selfie snapper is said to be a 16MP lens which will likely be accommodated inside the punch-hole setup. The extra set of features mentioned by the TENAA listing includes Android 11 OS and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device will fall in line with modern 5G network support and is said to arrive in blue, black, and silver colors. The TENAA listing also confirms a 4,400 mAh battery and rapid charge technology.

source/ via

Best Mobiles in India