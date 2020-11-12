Another Mystery Oppo Smartphone Gets Benchmarked; To Run On MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It's not just the Reno 5 series on which Oppo is working on. The company has several other devices lined up for launch in the coming months. Recently a mystery Oppo device with PEGM00/PEGT00 cleared TENAA certification. Now, another unannounced handset by the company has been spotted at Geekbench along with its processor details. Check out the details below:

New Oppo Smartphone Gets Benchmarked

The latest Oppo smartphone to visit the Geekbench database carries the model number Oppo PDSM00. Going by the benchmark website, the upcoming mystery Oppo smartphone will make use of the MediaTek MT6889Z/CZA processor.

This processor is otherwise known as the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. It is an octa-core chipset that is listed with a base frequency of 2GHz. In addition to the processor, the Geekbench database also reveals the RAM capacity and benchmark scores.

The Oppo PDSM00 will arrive with an 8GB RAM configuration. The listing doesn't reveal the storage capacity, however, the possibility of at least 128GB native storage can't be ruled out.

Furthermore, the upcoming Oppo handset will be launching with the Android 11 OS. We can expect it to come pre-installed with a custom Color OS user interface. The version isn't known at this instance.

Now moving to the benchmark performance, the Oppo PDSM00 smartphone has logged a total of 2392 points in the single-core test on Geekbench. In the multi-core test, this handset has achieved 5836 points. The scores and the spec-sheet indicate a high-end model in the making.

We are waiting for Oppo to announce the name of this handset. It could be a possibility that the brand announces these devices to some of at least some of the markets before this year ends. We will keep an eye on the latest developments and will also keep you updated with the details on the same.

Best Mobiles in India