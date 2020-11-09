Oppo Reno 5 Series To Launch Soon; Charging Speed, Color Variants Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is gearing up to launch the successor of its Reno 4 series soon. Previously, the processor for the Oppo Reno 5 Series was leaked online and a new leak by Digital Chat Station has now revealed some key details and color variants. Going by the previous information which was leaked in August, the Reno 5 Series is rumored to include the Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Pro, and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus.

Oppo Reno 5 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Tipped

The launch of the Oppo Reno 5 Series is expected to take place in China in December 2020 or January 2021. As per the Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Reno 5 Series will pack 65W fast charging technology which also found on its predecessor Reno 4 series. However, Oppo introduced 125W fast charging technology earlier this year. So, Oppo might use this in its flagship Find series.

Further, the Oppo Reno 5 series might come in Starry Dream, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, and Star Wish Red color options. There's also a leather-back variant, as per the rumors. In terms of the processor, the Oppo Reno 5 is expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G SoC, while both Reno 5 Pro and the Reno 5 Pro Plus are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipsets.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets its power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC clubbed with 8GB RAM. For battery, the phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. Now, it remains to be seen whether the upcoming Reno 5 series comes with the same capacity battery.

With the launch expected within the next two months, we can expect the company to share more details about the Reno 5 Series in the coming weeks.

