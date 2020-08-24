Oppo Reno 5 Series Might Pack Upcoming Snapdragon 775G, Snapdragon 860 Chipsets News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo recently announced the Reno 4 Pro in the country. Now, it seems the company has started working on its Reno 5 series. A new leak reveals the names of the handsets. The Reno 5 series are likely to offer three handsets including the Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, and the Reno 5 Pro+.

The tipster further mentioned that the company might use the unannounced Snapdragon 775G and the Snapdragon 860 chipsets for the Reno 5 series. As per the leak, the Oppo Reno 5 might come with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G SoC. On the other hand, both Reno 5 Pro and the Reno 5 Pro+ are expected to offer the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC.

The Snapdragon 775G SoC is said to come as an upgrade to the Snapdragon 765G. The rumors of the Snapdragon 860 chipset came to fore earlier this month. Nothing is known from Weibo at this time except the names of the processors. Notably, the company also did not comment on this matter.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The handset features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For battery, the device gets its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery along with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

On the other hand, Oppo is gearing up to launch the Oppo A53 in India on August 25. The handset launched in Indonesia last week and it is expected to come in the country under Rs. 15,000. The Oppo A53 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM. Running on Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.2 custom skin on top and the A53 offers a triple camera setup. The camera setup includes a 16MP primary camera and it has 16MP selfie shooter.

