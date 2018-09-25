Apple Acquires Shazam, plans to make app ad-free soon

Cupertino based tech giant Apple today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the music identification app Shazam.

Shazam lets users identify songs simply by listening to the music playing around them and this app will soon offer its experience ad-free for all users.

"Apple and Shazam have a long history together. Shazam was one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store and has become a favorite app for music fans everywhere," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music.

"With a shared love of music and innovation, we are thrilled to bring our teams together to provide users even more great ways to discover, experience and enjoy music," he added.

According to the latest numbers Shazam has been downloaded over 1 billion times around the world, and users identify songs using the Shazam app over 20 million times each day.

Besides this, the music app helps people discover, interact with and share video, audio or printed content across devices and mediums - and allows music fans to follow their favorite artists and share in the thrill of discovery.

For those who are not aware, the company has also announced its partnership with Salesforce to bring the customer relationship management platform and iOS,

Working with Apple, Salesforce is redesigning its app to embrace the native mobile platform with exclusive new features on iOS, Apple said in a statement.

The companies will also provide tools and resources for millions of Salesforce developers to build their own native apps with a new Salesforce Mobile SDK for iOS, and a new iOS app development course on Trailhead, Salesforce's free, web-based learning platform.