Apple to adopt Backplane technology to amplify iPhone's battery life

Apple seems to be finally doing something about the short battery life of its devices. The company is said to adopt a new power-saving backplane technology for the new iPhones and Apple Watch displays. According to the research firm IHS Markit, the new technology will help increase the battery life of the devices.

The backplane technology turns every pixel on and off and it plays an important role in determining a screen's resolution, power consumption, and refresh rate. As of now, the OLED displays make do with an LTPS TFT or use a low-temperature polysilicon thin-film transistors. The company could make a move to LTPO TFT or a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide.

On paper, LTPO can save up to 5-15% of the power in comparison to the LTPS. The report claims that LTPO has an Oxide TFT structure that can reduce the power consumption of LTPS. Apple might also develop its own LTPO technology to have more access over OLED components.

As for the current iPhones, Apple gets the flexible OLED panels from Samsung, but there are chances that LG will start supplying the new panels to the Cupertino-based giant.

Besides, Apple will be launching its next flagship in September. If the rumors are to be believed, the company will unveil three new iPhones. A new report also claims that the phones will be up for pre-orders on September 14 and the sale will start from September 21.

The new iPhone is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display with LCD panel, and Apple is going to cut down the price of the phone by using an LCD panel instead of an OLED panel. It has been also reported that the smartphone will sport a single rear and camera sensors. But, it will come with the same notch on the screen and glass back as available on the iPhone X.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the smartphone will be available somewhere between $700 to $800. Later 9to5Mac reported that the estimated price of the budget iPhone could be from $600 to $700 which is approx Rs 41,000 to Rs 48,000.