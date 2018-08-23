Apple likely to unveil 6.1-inch iPhone on September 12

Apple is all set to launch its three new upcoming iPhones for this year, and the phone has already grabbed a lot of attention on the web. A new report surfaced on the web claiming that the company is going to launch its upcoming smartphones on September 12. The report revealed that the phones will be up for pre-orders on September 14 and the sale will start from September 21.

Just like last year, the company is expected to launch three new phones for 2018. There are many reports which indicate that the phones will be iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus and a budget segment phone possibly iPhone 9. However, there is a lot of confusion for the name of the budget segment phone, some report claims that it will be the iPhone 9 and some suggest that it might be iPhone SE 2.

There are already many report and rumors which has revealed the specifications detail of the budget iPhone. According to rumors, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display with LCD panel, the company is going to cut down the price of the phone by compromising with the LCD panel instead of an OLED panel.

It has been also reported that the smartphone will sport a single rear and camera sensors. But, it will come with the same notch on the screen and glass back as available on the iPhone X.

The iPhone 6.1 is being into the headline for quite a time now, earlier some developers have dug out some information from Apple's Xcode software. They have also re-confirmed the display size of the phone and other rumored configuration. The codes also reveal that the 6.1-inch iPhone will come with a model number "N84".

Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the smartphone will be available somewhere between $700 to $800. Later 9to5Mac reported that the estimated price of the budget iPhone could be from $600 to $700 which is approx Rs 41,000 to Rs 48,000.

Let's see what Apple is going to bring on the table this time for its fans. Do note that these are still based out of rumors and the company hasn't nodded to any of the information, so it's better to take with the pinch of salt.