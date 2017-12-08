Apple to unveil a 6.1-inch iPhone with LCD display in 2018

Three models of iPhone will be released by Apple next year, claim the recent reports from Nikkei via MacRumors. Of these, two are said to be OLED models as the iPhone X and one is said to be an LCD model with a metal back as seen on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus launched last year.

The report citing a source that is privy to the company's product designs states that the LCD model will boast of a 6.1-inch display while the OLED models will have screen sizes of 5.8 inches and 6.2 or 6.3 inches. The iPhone model with LCD display and metal back is claimed to be launched in several color options just like the existing aluminum iPhones. The body is believed to be made by Casetek, a Pegatron subsidiary.

The information from Nikkei is in line with the earlier details revealed by the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities, who has a good track record of sharing accurate information about Apple's plans. However, we can expect a slight variation in the screen sizes of these three iPhones to be launched in 2018.

Kuo also stated that Apple will launch three iPhones in 2018. One of the OLED models is said to have a 5.8-inch display as the iPhone X and the other OLED model is expected to flaunt a larger 6.5-inch display and it could be the iPhone XI Plus. The LCD model is also tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display.

Furthermore, Kuo stated that all these three models of iPhones will have a full-screen and edge-to-edge display. There will a TrueDepth camera system as seen on the iPhone X. There is no mention abou the casting material on the upcoming models.

Talking about the 6.1-inch LCD model with metal back, the analyst tipped that the device will be made of aluminum but will not support wireless charging. Given that the existing models - the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X have a glass back to support wireless charging, we are yet to see if Apple will take a back step and remove this feature from the upcoming models.

Kuo further stated that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will be a lower resolution model and will be more affordable than the OLED models. Eventually, it could be aimed at the entry-level and mid-range markets.