Upcoming Apple iPhone XI S Plus could feature a 6.5-inch OLED display

Apple's iPhones are arguably the most anticipated devices. Quite naturally, the rumor mill has already started churning out the details of next year's iPhones.

A couple of weeks back, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that one of the 2018 models of iPhones may come with a 6.5-inch screen. Now, Chuljoong Kim of Jefferies & Co. suggests an iPhone with a display as big as 6.5-inch is very likely. The renowned analyst further says that Apple is expected to launch this model as the iPhone X1 S Plus by the year 2020.

Apparently, the alleged iPhone X1 S Plus will feature an OLED screen manufactured by LG Electronics. While the iPhone X's OLED display is manufactured by Samsung, Apple is reportedly planning to rely less on the South Korean tech firm. The company will rather make major investments in a new LG facility that would exclusively produce iPhone displays.

According to Chuljoong Kim, the 6.5-inch model of iPhone could use only 180 panels per shoot. In comparison, the iPhone X can use 230 panels per sheet. This has generated new challenges among suppliers.

The Jefferies & Co. analyst also believes that investments in foldable OLED screens will continue with the first models getting launched in 2019. We are not sure if Apple will go with the same naming strategy it used for iPhone. If it does, then one of the 2018 models should be named as the iPhone X S. The next year could bring the iPhone X1. Well, presumably, the Cupertino giant will introduce the iPhone X1 S Plus in 2020.

Having said that, Apple is a company that likes to surprise people. So you are recommended to take this report with a grain of salt. Also, it is too early to say if the analyst's predictions will come accurate. In the course of almost three years, many technological advancements will take place. Such as one recent report claimed that a future iPhone could feature a microLED display.

Via