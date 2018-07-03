Budget 6.1-inch LCD iPhone X to be priced starting Rs. 41,000

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a guidance note to the investors with information about the upcoming iPhones. The analyst confirms that there will be three new products from Apple this year in addition to the new iPhones. We already know that there will be three iPhones this year but the fresh information regarding the budget model is quite interesting.

Kuo had previously revealed that the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch LCD display could be priced between $700 and $800 for the base variant. The fresh information as per a 9to5Mac report suggests that the device could be even cheaper. It is estimated that the budget iPhone X could be priced from $600 (approx. Rs. 41,000) to $700 (approx. Rs. 48,000).

6.1-inch LCD iPhone X features

The major drawback is that this budget iPhone model is likely to arrive with an LCD display instead of an OLED panel as the other two models. Eventually, this will ditch the 3D Touch and the device will feature a single camera at its rear.

According to Kuo, the mass production of this specific model will be tough as it will have a new look. The manufacturing is likely to debut later this year but it will be ready in time for the September release. There are claims that the LCD iPhone will be retained for 2019 too. However, it will depend on the popularity of the device. There are contradictory reports suggesting that the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone X Plus, which could be the most expensive one among the three models will be highly popular.

Other estimated products

According to the analyst, Apple will unveil a cheaper MacBook Air, iPad Pro models with the Face ID technology, and the next-generation Apple Watch with a bigger and better display. We have already come across reports that the iPads will arrive with Face ID as the iPhone X. As of now, there is no clarity regarding when these devices will be released.

This should be great news for those who want to stick to an iPhone without spending a lot of money on the purchase. We say so as the rumored pricing of the budget iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD display corresponds to that of the iPhone 8. Notably, the budget iPhone X will still arrive with a notch display and Face ID.