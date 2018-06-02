Apple iPhone X 6.1-inch to feature a notch and single primary camera

Apple is been widely rumored about the release fo its low-priced iPhone X later this year. There is numerous render which has surfaced on the web revealing the look and design of the unit.

Famous leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer has teamed up with the blog MySmartPrice to share some photos and a video of the alleged 6.1-inch iPhone. The smartphone is expected to be announced in September along with the second-generation iPhone X and a 6.5-inch model which is dubbed as the iPhone X Plus.

The leak renders suggest that the 6.1-inch iPhone will arrive with a notch like the iPhone X. It seems that the phone will sport a Face ID feature because of the lack of a home button. The 6.1-inch iPhone also has a glass back, which means it might come with the wireless charging. The smartphone is said to come with an aluminium frame similar to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The renders also suggest the 6.1-inch iPhone will arrive with a single rear camera module. Where on the other side, the iPhone X has a dual setup with telephoto and wide-angle lenses.

The rest of the feature will be like the regular iPhone, which includes a Lightning connector and speaker grilles along the bottom, volume buttons and a mute switch along the left side, and a power button on the right side and SIM tray.

The new render matches the once which was said by the former KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he said the 6.1-inch iPhone will feature a single-lens rear camera and aluminium frame. He has also indicated that the phone will have an LCD, 3GB of RAM, and Apple will ditch the 3D Touch.

As per Kuo's report, the 6.1-inch iPhone will be priced from between $700 and $800 in the United States, so tradeoffs were inevitable, including the lack of an OLED, stainless steel frame, 3D Touch, and dual-lens rear camera system. The 6.1-inch iPhone could also be slightly thicker at 8.3mm, versus the iPhone X at 7.7mm.

A Korean website The Bell has also claimed that the 6.1-inch iPhone is not going to launch until November. But there is a possibility that Apple might unveil and releases all of its new iPhones in September. The report claims that the company has resolved the supply chain issues.

