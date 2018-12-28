Apple to begin assembling top-end Apple iPhones in India in 2019

Apple currently manufactures entry-level iPhones like the Apple iPhone SE and Apple iPhone 6s in India. According to a report from Reuters, the company is planning to start full-scale premium Apple iPhone manufacturing in India beginning in 2019.

Apple in collaboration with Foxconn is planning to set up a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu to assemble high-end iPhones like the Apple iPhone XR, Apple iPhone XS, and Apple iPhone XS Max.

According to Tamil Nadu Industries Minister MC Sampath, Apple will be investing $356 million (about Rs 2,500 crores) for the initial setup of the iPhone production factory in Tamil Nadu, which is expected to create 25,000 jobs.

Why "Make In India"?

The Apple iPhones are priced higher than most of the other premium smartphones from brands like Samsung, Huawei, LG, and even Sony. In fact, the Apple iPhones cost more the US or Dubai pricing.

One reason for the inflation of the Apple iPhone prices in India is the import duty, Govt of India levy a whopping 20% import duty, which will increase the overall price of the iPhones.

The "Made In India" iPhones are expected to cost at least 5 to 10,000 less than the iPhones imported from China, which will drive down the price of the smartphone.

The base variant of the Apple iPhone XR costs Rs 74,900, whereas the iPhone XS Max with 512 GB internal storage costs Rs 1,44,900, which makes it one of the most expensive smartphones. Even with the "Made In India" emblem, the above-mentioned iPhones might receive a marginal price cut, but they will not be affordable in any way, and Apple will continue to sell its product in the premium segment.

Soon we will be able to see "Made In India" logo on the more expensive iPhone modes like the Apple iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

