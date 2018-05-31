Apple 'confirmed' to radically redesign iPhones this year

Apple has been previously reported of planning to radically redesign the iPhones this year. We already know the company will be launching three new models, with low pricing compared to the current generation.

That being said, it's still unclear which of three will be the most exciting addition. We might have an idea now. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman - known Apple insider, has corrected a story by 9to5Mac to confirm Apple is working on a "low-cost" version of the iPhone X for this year.

The device is under development under the codename 'N84,' Gurman states. Apple will be using an LCD panel instead of an OLED panel to reduce costs. Gurman also maintains his original claim that the phone will have an aluminum chassis and a glass rear for wireless charging.

Also, the device will make do with a single rear camera rather than a dual module setup. However, the bezel-less display, notch, and FaceID will be included. Until now, there have been mixed claims about what the company will be launching this year.

Many reports suggest that the company will launch only a new iPhone X and iPhone X Plus. Alongside, the iPhone SE 2 will also see sunlight. However, other reports claim that the could be four iPhones in the store. Gurman adding his weight to the latter means we should all be excited.

Apple has used the same design since iPhone 6, so it's probably time it pushes an entirely new range of iPhone X-inspired models at different price points. While there is a new budget iPhone X in the equation, the size of the phone is still a mystery.

According to MacRumors, one of the 2019 iPhone models will pack a triple camera setup. The camera sensors are said to have a 3D vision for Augmented Reality purposes. Two out of the three sensors will be able to 'look' to object from a different angle, resulting in a 3D object.

Few analysts believe that this could be a better implementation than the ToF (time-of-flight) technology. ToF reads the time a laser takes to bounce off the surrounding objects. Few other specialists claim that a stereoscopic solution where a triangulation method is more feasible because of long-term power saving and better outdoor implementation. The third sensor will have a longer focal length and will pack 3x optical zoom, currently seen on the Huawei P20 pro.