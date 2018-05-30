Apple iPhone 2019 models to sport a triple camera setup

Apple might launch its next iPhone in September, but that doesn't stop the rumors from flowing. But before we see the 2018 iPhone, information about the 2019 iPhones have started pouring in.

According to MacRumors, one of the 2019 iPhone models will pack a triple camera setup. The camera sensors are said to have a 3D vision for Augmented Reality purposes. Two out of the three sensors will be able to 'look' to object from a different angle, resulting in a 3D object. Few analysts believe that this could be a better implementation than the ToF (time-of-flight) technology. ToF reads the time a laser takes to bounce off the surrounding objects.

Few other specialists claim that a stereoscopic solution where a triangulation method is more feasible because of long-term power saving and better outdoor implementation. The third sensor will have a longer focal length and will pack 3x optical zoom, currently seen on the Huawei P20 pro.

The reports say that currently, Apple uses camera sensors from Sharp, LG, Sony and Dali. Among them, only Dali could match company's demand to produce a triple camera. What Apple actually does, is still a mystery, but this could be a welcomed change by the iPhone fanatics.

Besides, Apple is also planning to roll out a major update for its NFC enabled devices. Currently, the NFC chips on iPhones come in handy for payments via Apple Pay. Apple employees already have access to the new features, the report says, and have been using the feature to open smart locks in their offices. While you can use iPhones to unlock doors via Bluetooth, NFC seems to be a more secure option.

A report by The Information also claims that Apple has been working with HID Global to give iPhones the ability to unlock doors. Apple is also reportedly in talks with transit card maker Cubic. Though you can use Apple Pay for payments in places like Japan, parts of China, London and a few cities in the US, working with Cubic will give iPhones the power to act as transit cards for tens of millions of people around the globe.

The Information says that the company will announce its new NFC capabilities during WWDC in June. Once the features become available, even older iPhones made in 2014 or later can unlock them by downloading a software update.

