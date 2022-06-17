Apple Could Discontinue iPhone 13 Pretty Soon To Favour iPhone 14 News oi-Vivek

As per the latest reports, the upcoming iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max devices will be powered by the same A15 Bionic just like the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. On top of that, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are also expected to use a notched display instead of a punch-hole display.

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max might look and function similar to the iPhone 13. Given the prices of the iPhone 13 are expected to go low in the coming days, Apple might not be able to sell a lot of iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max unless they discontinue the iPhone 13.

Apple Might Discontinue The iPhone 13

While Apple is expected to retain the iPhone 13 mini, the company might discontinue the iPhone 13 in favour of the iPhone 14. Similarly, Apple is also expected to discontinue the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max to make space for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Hence the iPhone 14 might just cost similar to the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Max might cost slightly more than the iPhone 14 and slightly less than the iPhone 14 Pro. In terms of screen size, the iPhone 14 Max is expected to look similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a different processor and unique camera module.

Planning To Buy iPhone 13? Get One Soon

If you are planning to buy the iPhone 13, then it is best to get one as soon as possible. However, you can also wait for the upcoming iPhone 14, which is most likely to offer an improved camera system along with improved battery life.

Again, this statement will only stay true if the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max comes with the A15 Bionic. If Apple launches the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max with the A16 Bionic, then the company will continue to sell the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini at a slightly lower price tag.

