Just In
- 30 min ago Motorola Moto Razr 3 Price Leaked Ahead Of July Launch; Can It Take On Samsung Foldables?
- 43 min ago Mi India Sale On Accessories: Discount On Headphones, Earbuds, Smart Speakers, And More
- 1 hr ago Meizu’s Windows-Based Handheld Console Goes Official, Check Out Specs & Features
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Set For June 22; Key Features Officially Revealed
Don't Miss
- News Agnipath protests: List of trains cancelled or short terminated
- Sports NBA 2021-22: Full List of Award Winners, MVP, Prize Money, Records and Stats
- Lifestyle We Are Able To Predict Pandemic Based On Changes In Virus, Other Signals: Bharat Biotech Founder
- Education HSSC Police Constable Final Result 2022 Declared, Check HSSC Male Constable GD Final Result On hssc.gov.in
- Finance 1 Midcap, 1 Smallcap Stocks Recommendation By Sharekhan For Upto 31% Return, 3.36% Dividend Yield
- Movies Jailer: Rajinikanth's Movie With Nelson Dilipkumar Gets A Title!
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Light, Nimble & Affordable
- Travel Top 10 Historical Monuments Of India
Apple Could Discontinue iPhone 13 Pretty Soon To Favour iPhone 14
As per the latest reports, the upcoming iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max devices will be powered by the same A15 Bionic just like the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. On top of that, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are also expected to use a notched display instead of a punch-hole display.
The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max might look and function similar to the iPhone 13. Given the prices of the iPhone 13 are expected to go low in the coming days, Apple might not be able to sell a lot of iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max unless they discontinue the iPhone 13.
Apple Might Discontinue The iPhone 13
While Apple is expected to retain the iPhone 13 mini, the company might discontinue the iPhone 13 in favour of the iPhone 14. Similarly, Apple is also expected to discontinue the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max to make space for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Hence the iPhone 14 might just cost similar to the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Max might cost slightly more than the iPhone 14 and slightly less than the iPhone 14 Pro. In terms of screen size, the iPhone 14 Max is expected to look similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a different processor and unique camera module.
Planning To Buy iPhone 13? Get One Soon
If you are planning to buy the iPhone 13, then it is best to get one as soon as possible. However, you can also wait for the upcoming iPhone 14, which is most likely to offer an improved camera system along with improved battery life.
Again, this statement will only stay true if the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max comes with the A15 Bionic. If Apple launches the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max with the A16 Bionic, then the company will continue to sell the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini at a slightly lower price tag.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
48,999
-
26,265
-
9,999
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086